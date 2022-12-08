Not Available

Anyone can be a tourist, but experiencing a city like a local takes a great guide. From executive producers Anthony Bourdain and Zero Point Zero Production comes THE GETAWAY, a new original series that explores the world's greatest cities through the eyes of a revolving cast of travel-loving celebrities who know them inside and out. Each hour-long episode of the 10-part series THE GETAWAY follows a celeb to their favorite place on earth, where they provide the inside track on the best things to do, food to eat, and places to hang out. They'll hit the streets and enjoy the life of a local, doing what they do, eating what they eat, and going where they go.