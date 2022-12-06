The Ghost Hunter (UK)

Not Available

Welcome To The GhostHunter UK Guide At TV Tome. UK / BBC1-Zenith North / 18x25m-e / 1999-2002 Writers: Ivan Jones, Roy Apps / Novel: Ivan Jones / Music: David Chilton, Nick Russell-Pavier / Costume: Val Metheringham / Design: Pilar Foy / Camera: Mike Thomson / Producer/Director: David Bell Spooky drama serial. When Roddy Oliver befriends a ghost from the past he ends up tangling with the evil ghost hunter. Season 3 involved time travel with the action switching between Victorian England, the present and the future where Roddy is an adult and his two children this time team up with the Shoe-Shine Boy to stop the Ghost Hunter's latest scheme.[/b]