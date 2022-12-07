Not Available

What if your child remembered dying in a past life? This new BIO series explores many parents' most closely guarded secret: Their child is a reincarnation of someone who died violently and came back to life. Children of all ages who claim they remember previous lives are quite common – and hundreds of these accounts have been scientifically documented, researched and studied, both in the United States and abroad since the 1950’s. The Ghost Inside My Child shares stories that are often inexplicable and confounding. These young children are having very real memories and very real experiences…that belong to someone else.