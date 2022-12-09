Not Available

Ritdha High School is not the only school with gifted students. But what makes it unique is its "Gifted Program". In the Gifted class, only a handful of students were chosen to be in this program, but only those who are deemed "special". Unfortunately, “Pang” (Korapat Kirdpan), the poor 10th-grade student suddenly passed the Gifted placement test for an unknown reason. His entrance to the Gifted Program was filled with confusion. He and his new friends in the class started to feel that there is something strange about this class. Eventually, they figured out that this Gifted Program is unleashing something about their "potential" in themselves to be awaken. Their lives are about to change, when great power that fulfill all their dreams come with troubles. Moreover, their gift is about to reveal a secret that this school tries to hide.