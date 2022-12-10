Not Available

The Gillies Report was an Australian satirical television series that was broadcast on the ABC between 1984 and 1985. The program was notorious for sending up politicians and media personalities of the day such as Prime Minister Bob Hawke and Opposition Leader Andrew Peacock. The show starred Max Gillies, John Clarke, Wendy Harmer, Phillip Scott, Tracy Harvey, Patrick Cook, Marcus Eyre, Geoff Kelso and Peter Moon. The Gillies Report was followed by sequels The Gillies Republic and Gillies and Company. Cook, Scott and Kelso would go on to make a similar program for the ABC called The Dingo Principle.