Laura wants for nothing. She has a glittering career, a loving husband, Howard, and, above all, she has Daniel, her precious only son. But Laura’s seemingly perfect life is blown apart when Daniel brings home Cherry, the girlfriend who changes everything. After an uncomfortable first meeting, Laura grows convinced that Cherry isn’t who she says she is. While no one else can see what she sees, Laura refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be deceived. She’ll do anything to protect him. As things go from bad to deadly, the question is, is Cherry a manipulative social climber? Or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective…