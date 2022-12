Not Available

The Girl's Guide to Depravity is a guide for the girl who wants to get laid without getting screwed. Best friends, Samantha and Lizzie, have dated more than their fair share of d**ks and douchebags. So they've come up with their own set of rules - The Rules of Depravity - which are designed for maximum pleasure and minimal heartbreak. But whether they'll admit it or not, they're just looking for the same thing we all want - love.