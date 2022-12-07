Not Available

The Girls of Hedsor Hall -- self-described "nymphomaniac" Brianna, heavy drinker Samantha, bad-tempered Margie, high school-dropout Jenna, gutter-mouthed Lillian, wild child Amanda, party girl Kim, snobby bitch Jen M, foul-mouthed Maddy, booty-baring punkette Hillary, bar brawling Paola, and Jennifer, the self-proclaimed "Blackout Queen of North Carolina" -- will have a chance to smooth their rough edges and reform the behavior that's made them notorious. The show is more than just a chance for them to clean up their acts. It’s also a competition to see which girl can learn proper etiquette and grooming. The winner will receive $100,000.