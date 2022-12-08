The Girly Ghost Hunters

Not Available

The Girly Ghosthunters was a 30-minute Canadian paranormal TV series. The show featured four young women visiting alleged and/or documented haunted locations in the province of Ontario. To visit these locations, they have a motorhome with the Girly Ghosthunters logo on the sides, driven by a guy named Schultzy. Also, they used modern ghost hunting equipment, in an attempt to document any existence of ghosts, apparitions and other phenomena in any of those places. Before doing so, they interviewed a few people at each locale to understand the history of the building and hear how the place was haunted. After the investigation was over, you are shown any evidence they collected from the chosen location they feel was, in their opinions, has paranormal activity. YOU DECIDE for yourself whether it is true or an elaborate hoax.