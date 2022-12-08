Not Available

May 2001 saw John appear in a new 6-part drama called "Glass." This told the story of a woman, Carol (played by Sarah Lancashire) who is torn between the affections of a working class older man (Thaw), who plays the owner of a window company by the name of Jim Proctor, and a 22-year old younger man, a charming opportunity-seeker and fortune-hunting Paul Duggan, played by Joseph McFadden. To complicate matters, Proctor faces loses his glass company company (and his girl) to his evil, scheming nephew (Duggan), and his attempts to win them back.