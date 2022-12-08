The Glass House (US)

Not Available

"The Glass House," the exciting and interactive real life and real-time reality competition where viewers are in charge of the game, premieres MONDAY, JUNE 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m., ET) on The ABC Television Network. In "The Glass House," 14 contestants will live and compete for a quarter million dollars in a totally wired, state-of-the-art house, playing not just against each other, but also playing to win over the viewing audience each week. Both online and through their social networks, viewers will be encouraged to support and follow the contestants they like, their votes helping to determine which contestants are sent home and also which eliminated players will earn the chance to return to "The Glass House" to compete each week.