In a modern-day school, we find Maya, Ayumi, Chigusa, Yuu, and the chairman, Masumi. They are the ultimate actors, who have time-traveled from the Glass Mask generation to the modern day to make the hearts of modern-day people burn with passion. Maya, Ayumi, Chigusa, and Yuu rely on their passion and actors' spirits to take on people with all sorts of worries. Chairman Masumi, on the other hand, seems to think the modern age doesn't need saving...