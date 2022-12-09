Not Available

RTÉ One's new fly-on-the-wall series goes behind the scenes of one of Ireland's leading entertainment venues - The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. The series is produced by Waddell Media and follows on from their success last year about the five-star Shelbourne Hotel. The three-star Gleneagle is very different, but what it lacks in stars it makes up for in enthusiasm and chutzpah. "Nobody has to dress for dinner in the Gleneagle and they don't have to mind their Ps and Qs. Most guests don't even know what star rating we have. They come here to kick up their heels and have a good time." Patrick O'Donoghue, Owner, Gleneagle Hotel Since its modest beginning in 1957 as a fourteen bedroom hotel, the Gleneagle has grown and diversified. It now has 240 bedrooms, 50 apartments, a leisure centre, 5 bars and a state-of-the-art theatre venue, the INEC - Ireland's National Events Centre. From ballet to bingo, country to comedy and snooker to sean nós there's always something happening in the hotel. It's like a cruise ship on land - a party that never sleeps.