The Glory of Youth

A story about a group of university students who join the army and become soldiers for the rocket force. Under the leadership of old soldiers with special skillsets, their bodies and minds are put to the test in order to become full-fledged soldiers. Hapless romantic Xia Zhuo, 2nd generation military man Ouyang Jun, flower boy Lin An Bang and the sloppy king Yi Zi Meng are four roommates who go to the same university and live in the same dorm. For reasons of their own, they have become student recruits for the rocket force. However, one look at the army troops and a feeling of regret sweeps over them.