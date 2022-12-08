Not Available

An intimate journey into the lives, hearts and humour of the Freeburns – a modern Aboriginal family of local legends – The Gods of Wheat Street is about letting go of the past, with the aid of a little magic and enough deadpan humour to tackle the future. During the six-part series, we follow the trials and tribulations of Odin Freeburn and his family as they rise above obstacles that would bring mere mortals to their knees – and get on with the important matters of love, family and football.