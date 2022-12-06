Not Available

Welcome to The Godzilla Power Hour guide at TV Tome. Theme: Up From The Depth! Thirty Stories High! Breathing Fire, His Head In The Sky! GODZILLA! GODZILLA! GODZILLA! And Godzooky! GODZILLAAAAAAAAA!!! Ah, yes. The Godzilla Power Hour. The old 70's cartoon created by Hanna-Barbera, was about a giant lizzard who could breathe fire, shoot red lazers out from his eyes, and fight monsters, too. This monster was originally a Japanese monster, but this guy was developed into a cartoon beast. The episodes feature Godzilla battling nothing but gigantic monsters. He does get help from some people, and his son. Characters: Captin Carl Majors is commandor of a ship known as The Calico. He is in charge of a device to call Godzilla when ever he and his crew are in danger. Dr. or Prof. Quinn Darian is a scientist who works with Capt. Majors on The Calico Brock is Quinn's assistant. He is at his mid 20s and is alway ready to help.