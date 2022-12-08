The Golden Path

Not Available

The story begins in the early 80s...Xiao Gu, a young widow with three children set up a street stall named "Happy Restaurant" to earn a living. She meets a new love, Ah Jin, but he is exposed as a robber on their wedding day and is shot by the police. On his deathbed, he pleads with Xiao Gu to take care of his two children, Jinlong and Jinfeng. With her optimism towards life, Xiao Gu readily takes on the challenge of raising five young children. Over the years, her good business acumen makes her restaurant a success, and she even ventures into other businesses. While her business thrives, Xiao Gu's family is slowly consumed by misunderstanding and animosity. While her own children Kaida, Kaijie and Kaiqi are hardworking and look set for a bright future, Jinlong turns out to be a loafer and Jinfeng daydreams about becoming an actress. As Xiao Gu's children each took a different path in life, their hostility deepens and the family breaks apart.. Will Xiao Gu's optimism hold or will she finally succumb to the adversity of her life?