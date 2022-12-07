The Good Life (1971)

Not Available

Albert & Jane Miller were an ordinary middle-class couple who became bored with their lives and decided to pretend to be the butler and cook for the very wealthy head of Dutton Industries, Charles Dutton, and his family. Only Dutton's teenage son Nick was aware of Albert & Jane's true identities, and often helped to get them out of whatever trouble their secret got them into. Dutton's busybody sister Grace was constantly trying to undermine the Millers' authority and have them fired.