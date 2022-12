Not Available

During its production, this series was known as The Bowmans. The Bowmans live in Chicago, probably the south side (John's office is near west, he is a White Sox fan). In episode 1 Drew Carey refuses to change allegiences and is seen wearing a Cleveland Indians hat. Tommy Barlett is named after Tommy Bartlett's Air and Water Show, a popular vacation destination in southern Wisconsin, a 2 hour drive from Chicago.