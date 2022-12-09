The Good Old Days

Not Available

From the Leeds City Varieties, your Chairman, Mr Leonard Sachs, presents a veritable cornucopia of exotic entertainments for your delectation and delight. Classic variety performances recreated by contemporary (and in some cases, surviving original) artists of the stage and screen. Complete with a live audience in turn-of-the-century period costume, encouraged to sing along. At one time this was the longest running series in the world (from 1953 to 1983). Each episode ends with a rousing and raucous rendition of that classic Cockney singalong "Down at the Old Bull and Bush"...