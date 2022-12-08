Not Available

Said to follow the lives of seven New York based media personalities, "The Gossip Game" will show the ladies as they make their way through the entertainment industry. Starring ANGELA YEE, co-host of Power 105.1′s Breakfast Club; KIM OSARIO, editor-in-chief of The Source Magazine; K. FOXX, of Hot 97′s The Cipha Sounds & Rosenberg Show with K. Foxx; JAS FLY, freelance writer; SHARON CARPENTER, Global Grind news correspondent; MS. DRAMA, blogger and radio personality and VIVIAN BILLINGS, owner of a hip-hop blog.