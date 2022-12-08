Not Available

The Grabowskis is sitcom web series created by Mike Stoklasa featuring a dysfunctional blue-collar family living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show ran for five seasons and episodes were released on Myspace, Funny or Die, and YouTube. The show began as minute-long shorts centered around the Grabowski's kitchen counter that were performed in one continuous shot. As the series progressed, locations beyond the Grabowski's apartment were used and episode length gradually increased. For unknown reasons, Lauren Burke who played Honey Grabowski in the first season was replaced in subsequent seasons by Dixie Jacobs.