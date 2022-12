Not Available

In this whimsical 17 x two minute animated series, narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Toni Collette, The Gradual Demise of Phillipa Finch follows acclaimed artist Emma Magenta's newest character, Phillipa Finch. The pin-up girl for the emotionally thwarted, Phillipa Finch tumbles back through her past relationships and reflects on her search for not just love, but AMAZING love.