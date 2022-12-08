Not Available

This fly-on-the-wall New Zealand documentary series follows a massive restoration project through four earthquakes, registering over 6 on the Richter scale, to transform a dilapidated Christchurch heritage hotel into a 21st century gastropub. Husband and wife restaurateurs Nick and Sarah, together with entrepreneurs Graham and Stephen, have a vision of a thriving family business featuring the best of New Zealand food & wine in a beautifully renovated historic building with the ultimate contemporary kitchen. Their Grand Plan for the Provincial Hotel survives the first of Canterbury's earthquakes but is shattered on February 22nd. The Grand Plan moves to Plan B as Nick and Sarah turn their attention back to the small but successful restaurant they had expected to leave behind. Determined to carry on, this husband and wife team rechannel their resources into rebuilding their original badly damaged restaurant in post-quake Lyttleton. With on-going aftershocks, the birth of their second child, consent delays and insurance hassles the pressure is truly on as Nick and Sara battle, and succeed, to make their revised dream come true.