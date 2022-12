Not Available

The restless souls of the dead will linger on, trapped in limbo between death and afterlife if their plights are not heard. They will wait for someone to tell their stories to finally set their spirits free. These are their stories, as told by Grandma Gala and Grandpa Galee, the immortal guardians of the graveyard. The restless dead, will they ever find peace? Watch this Thai horror series, The Graveyard Story, only on #iflix!