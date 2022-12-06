The Gravy Train

Not Available

Like fish bait cast into a pool of sharks, idealistic Dorfmann (Christoph Waltz) arrives in Brussels with visions of a united Europe to serve an ambitious British Director of the European Economic Community, Michael Spearpoint (Ian Richardson). Planning to get rich exploiting the newly-liberated nations of Eastern Europe, wily bureaucrats and entrepreneurs compete to misuse the naïve Dorfmann, dubbed "Prince Stupid," for their own ends. Easily deceived (especially by beautiful women!), Dorfmann instead stumbles along, crisscrossing foes, drawing fire and sparking mayhem in a comically woven web of intrigue and misadventure! Also stars Alexei Sayle and Almanta Suska.