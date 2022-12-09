Not Available

The Great is a genre bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the wildly comic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.The Great is created, written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (THE FAVOURITE) and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The series is produced by MRC Television.