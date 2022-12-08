Not Available

Is it possible to identify living individuals simply through clues on and inside their bodies? For forensic detectives and scientists, it's the ultimate test of their skills. Each week on The Great American Manhunt, the new eight part one-hour series premiering Thursday, April 19 at 9:00 pm (ET/PT) on the National Geographic Channel, those skills are challenged as never before. In each episode, a charismatic team of experts employs the very latest techniques and technology in forensic science - as well as a bit of intuition and some old fashioned clue busting abilities - to unravel the complex mystery put before them.