The Great Australian Bake Off will see 12 home baking enthusiasts put through a series of gruelling elimination challenges, baking a mouth-watering selection of cakes, pies, tarts, pastries, bread, biscuits and desserts, all in the hope of being crowned Australia's Best Home Baker. Made exclusively for LifeStyle FOOD, this Australian version of the hugely popular The Great British Bake Off features Matt Moran and Maggie Beer as the judges, and Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle as the hosts.