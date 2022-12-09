The Great Bram Krikke Show with Bram Krikke

Not Available

Bram Krikke will cover the parliamentary elections exclusively for Videoland. In 'De Grote Bram Krikke Show met Bram Krikke' he uses his unpolished interview style to make the Binnenhof unsafe, enlisting the help of famous Dutch people and using successful programs to make his showbiz dream come true. 'De Grote Bram Krikke Show with Bram Krikke' combines the impossible: showbiz and politics in one uncomfortable program and can be seen weekly from Sunday 7 February, exclusively at Videoland.