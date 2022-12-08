The Great Comic Relief Bake Off

Not Available

Mel Giedroyc presents this four-part Comic Relief special which sees four celebrity bakers, of varying baking experience, compete against each other in four mini Bake Offs. All the challenges are devised by legendary cookery writer Mary Berry and acclaimed Master Baker Paul Hollywood, who will also judge and taste their efforts. The baker who rises above the rest is crowned Comic Relief Star Baker at the end of each the episodes. Lorraine Pascal will also be in Ghana, showing one of the projects that Comic Relief supports and how the money raised really makes a difference.