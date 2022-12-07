The Great Commanders

Not Available

This series offers a masterly portrait of six great men - Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, Ulysses S. Grant, Alexander the Great, Horatio Nelson, and Georgi Zhukov. Each episode focuses on the life and achievements of one of the commanders, revealing their personal background, overall strategy, tactical skill and the vital importance of each man's special qualities. Filmed on location, each film is based around one battle, using 3d computer animation to illustrate the skills, tactics and strategy of each of the commanders. Using leading experts to examine the motivations, nature and scale of their successes, this film asks just how these remarkable men indisputably changed the course of world history.