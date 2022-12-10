THE GREAT CONSPIRACY

Not Available

TV series based on Gu Long's "Meteor Butterfly Sword" and Jin Yong's "Swordsman". Shen Chong (Li Nanxing), as the number one killer in the rivers and lakes, was tired of his killer career and took refuge in the Nangong family with a high status in the rivers and lakes. The Nangong family fought against Eagle Eagle for the Lotus Collection of Martial Arts Cheats. The young lady of Nangong family was severely controlled by her father Nangong Jun (Zhu Houren) and her brother Nangong Jian (Chen Tianwen). (Ya)) also entangled her, and Xiaodie committed suicide several times for this. Fortunately, she was rescued by Shen Chong, and the two were in love for a long time. Undead Bai Yuchuan provoked several times from it, and secretly colluded with Falcon Castle to get the secret. After the incident was revealed, Shen Chong smashed Bai Yuchuan with the help of his friend Ye Qun (Xie Shaoguang), but the Lotus Book also followed Bai Yuchuan's death has disappeared. Soon after, a mysterious main element of Dali County appeared in the rivers and lakes, and a bloody storm was coming.