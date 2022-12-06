Not Available

"Armed with a night school law degree, savvy street smarts, a heart of gold and an impressive record, Lou Frischetti's unorthodox approach shakes the very foundation of the legal community. He can turn a courtroom into a circus if that's what it takes to win a case. This was very effective when he worked out of an office above a fruit stand in a working-class neighborhood. But now he's a partner in a posh, upscale law firm, and his irreverent style often conflicts with his wealthy co-workers and the stately senior partner, Jason DeWitt. Yet, with the help of his allies--his eccentric mother Pearl and his lovely and cunning private investigator Frankie, Lou proves that nobody is beyond the reach of the law or above needing the talents of The Great Defender." (WB promo)