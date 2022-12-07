The Great Egyptians

Not Available

This epic series explores the lives of some of Egypt's greatest rulers: Ramses the Great, pyramid pioneer King Sneferu, the most famous woman who ever lived, Cleopatra, the rebel heretic Akhenaten, the ill-fated Tutankhamen and feminist trailblazer Hatshepsut. Hosted by renown Egyptologist Dr. Bob Brier, this series unveils the true stories of their battles, loves, obsessions, preoccupations and deaths. Brier guides viewers on an enlightening quest for answers to the mysteries surrounding the legacies of the pharaohs. Spectacular footage and unique information make this series a perfect guide to the history of ancient Egypt.