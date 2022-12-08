The Great Empire: Rome

Not Available

Documentary traces the rise and fall of the Roman Empire from Romulus and Remus to the rise of Christianity. At its peak, the Roman Empire spread over three continents, from England to Egypt, across Western Europe, to Asia and the Middle East. For more than a thousand years, the Romans ruled the Western world, setting the standard for architecture, law and military might. Historians comment on key events and leaders in the Roman Empire timeline and discuss the lasting legacy the empire has had on the Western world