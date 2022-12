Not Available

Hosted by Rich Eisen (NFL Total Access), The Great Escape drops teams of ordinary people into the middle of their own epic action/adventure movie. Each week, three pairs of players will compete for a cash prize by escaping from such locations as a seven-story castle, a deserted island, a sinking ship or a maximum security prison. Players must use their wits, skills and whatever tools they can find to overcome obstacles, evade pursuers and make their way to freedom.