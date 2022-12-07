The Great Horror Family

Not Available

Kiyoshi Imawano and his family have just found a new home; however, what they fail to realize is that the old residents have not moved out just yet. Soon enough the entire family, minus the occult-obsessed father, has somehow gained the power to see the ghost and spirits within the house. But that's just the beginning of things - an undead monk, secret government agents, even UFOs start showing up. It's up to Kiyoshi to find out why the house is troubled by all these strange occurrences, and save his family - and possibly the world - from inter-dimensional terrors.