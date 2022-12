Not Available

Beginning with Francisco Vazquez de Coronado's expedition to the Great Plains in 1540, the white man's armed conflict with the American Indian raged on for hundreds of years, culminating with the bloody massacre of the Sioux at the Battle of Wounded Knee. This fascinating program explores the details of these conflicts, including several pivotal skirmishes such as the Battle of Tippecanoe, the Battle of Little Big Horn and the Seminole Wars.