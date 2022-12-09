The Great Ruler

Not Available

A young boy with insurmountable potential starts on an adventure to become a great hero who fights on the side of good. Along the way, he forms lasting friendships and finds love. Mu Chen was born in the Mu region. His father is the Mu Chief, but a series of tragic events forced his mother to abandon Mu Chen early in his life. Mu Chen swore to become strong, seek out his mother, and reunite with her. Mu Chen’s natural talents give him the chance to cultivate his skills for competition. During his training, he saves a young girl, Luo Li, and the two quickly fall in love. In order to find his birth mother, Mu Chen leaves his hometown and enters the earthly world to face dark forces and save his loved ones.