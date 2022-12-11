Not Available

The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim

    Kakao Entertainment

    18-year-old Ga Doo Shim who wishes to live as a typical high schooler but is born with the undesired fate of becoming a shaman. She is a brave and strong character who will fight evil spirits as she works on solving mysterious cases. Na Woo Soo, a nearly perfect high schooler with a wealthy background, handsome looks, and outstanding grades. When Ga Doo Shim suddenly appears in his life, he gains the ability to see evil spirits, and the two get entangled in mysterious cases together.

