Not Available

Wie Dae-Han is an ex-lawmaker and is a materialistic kind of politician. He wants to get elected as lawmaker again. One day, 18-year-old girl Da-Jung comes to him. She tells him that he is her real father. Her mother raised four children, including Da-Jung, alone, but she died in a hit-and-run accident. Da-Jung is the only one now taking care of her 3 younger siblings. Wie Dae-Han accepts Da-Jung and her 3 younger siblings. He carries out “The Great Show” to become a lawmaker again.