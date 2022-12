Not Available

In 1908, the French banker and philanthropist Albert Kahn embarked on the most ambitious project in the history of photography. His Archives of the Planet armed photographers with autochromes the world's first user-friendly colour photographic plates - to document all aspects of human life on earth. This series uses the extraordinary film and 72,000 photographs they shot in more than 50 countries to give viewers new insights into the early years of the 20th Century.