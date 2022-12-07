Not Available

The Greater Rod Race

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Matt Hayes, widely regarded as one of the best all-round anglers in Britain, and Mick Brown, a predatory angler with an excellent knowledge of UK fishing sites take up a challenge to dash 700 miles from the west coast of Ireland to the most easterly point in England passing through the best angling sites in the British Isles. But there's a catch - they have only 30 days to reach their destination and one pound of fish equals one mile, so the heavier the fish, the further they can go.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images