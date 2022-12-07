The Greater Rod Race

Not Available

Matt Hayes, widely regarded as one of the best all-round anglers in Britain, and Mick Brown, a predatory angler with an excellent knowledge of UK fishing sites take up a challenge to dash 700 miles from the west coast of Ireland to the most easterly point in England passing through the best angling sites in the British Isles. But there's a catch - they have only 30 days to reach their destination and one pound of fish equals one mile, so the heavier the fish, the further they can go.