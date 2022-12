Not Available

Cha Ki Young was once a successful news anchor living the good life, but everything changed when she defied expectations and became a single mother. Jo Eun Cha was also once a news anchor, but left his career to campaign unsuccessfully for office. Though nothing quite pans out as expected for either Ki Young or Eun Cha, they've yet to discover what fate has in store for them. Meanwhile, four other couples grapple with whether or not they can really have it all in modern romance.