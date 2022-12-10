The Greatest Santa Ever

Not Available

Pyrus is a young Gnome, lives in the Danish Rigsarkiv, Where Birger Bertramsen and Josefine Brahe works as Achivist. He lives together with the girl Kandida, she is called candy, who just moved in and the Old Achivist Gnome Guttenborg who is just named Gyldengrod. Pyrus complains that he can not get gifts for Christmas as Santa Claus should not give gnomes gifts so Pyrus trying to conjure him up with the help of a magical book, to talk to him, but unfortunately Santa Claus is already in the National Archives, when he does, so Santa Claus loses memory. For the Gnomes would therefore like to help him regain it by visiting a lot of times through history. The meetings among other Saint Nicholas (the predecessor of Santa Claus), La Befana (one italiansk witch who comes bearing gifts in Italy) and Santa Claus (the American Santa Claus).