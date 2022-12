Not Available

The Greatness of a Hero is a Hong Kong television historical drama serial produced by TVB under executive producer Leung Choi-yuen. It first aired on Malaysia's Astro On Demand from 9 February to 6 March 2009 and on several TVB overseas cable channels in 2010. Starting 2 April 2012, The Greatness of a Hero will air on Hong Kong's free-to-air channels Jade and HD Jade.