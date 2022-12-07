The Greatness of a Hero

Not Available

Dik Yan-kit was a legendary chancellor in China's history. He served as chancellor during the Tang Dynasty and Zhou Dynasty and was greatly trusted by Mo Chak-tin. The Empress's nephew, Mo Sing-chi, was jealous and sought every opportunity to frame him. He accused Dik Yan-kit of colluding with his son-in-law Sung Ting-yuk in order to usurp the Empress's throne. Dik Yan-kit's family was seized but in the confusion, Dik Yan-kit escaped. Mo Sing-chi then threatened to kill Dik Yan-kit's wife, Cho Yuet. Will Dik Yan-kit be able to win against his enemies?