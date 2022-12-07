The Greed Of Man

Not Available

The show is centered around the character Ding Hai (Traditional Chinese: 丁蟹), played by Adam Cheng. In the show, Ding Hai was a stubborn, uneducated, and somewhat mentally unstable person who managed to befriend Fong Chun Sun (played by Lau Chung Yen), who was a rich stock broker. Eventually, Ding beat Fong to death over Lo Wei Ling who did not want to marry Ding. Fleeing to Taiwan, he murders someone else and is jailed there for over twenty years, though his four sons manage to grow powerful in his absence. The other major story is that of Fong's son, Fong Chin Bok (played by Lau Cheng Wan), who struggles to get himself from laziness and despair. He eventually fulfils his father's goal of riding the stock market of corruption, by working with Chen To-To to overthrow chairman Chen Man Yien (who is also Chen To-To's estranged father). When Ding Hai returns to Hong Kong for his mother, he later goes after Lo Wei Ling against his mother's wishes. Ding Hai is arrested and tried for the murder of Fong Chun Sum. Despite the repeated harassment from the Ding family triads, the Fong family secures the conviction of Ding Hai for their father's murder. In their father's name, Ding Hai's four sons have their triads cause the death of Fong Chin Bok's three sisters. The sons later secure Ding's release from prison and by luck Ding manages to become extremely wealthy through speculating futures on the stock market. Bok vowed revenge and eventually manages to confront Ding and his four sons on the trading floor. The final showdown, around the eve of the Persian Gulf War in 1991, is between Ding Hai and Bok who bet against each other in a winner-take-all, with only one destined to walk away. Ding is financed by criminal syndicates, while Bok has enlisted three of Hong Kong's wealthiest tycoons (that were associated with his father) to help provide momentum in shifting the market. As Ding bets wrong on the market (which goes up when the Gulf War breaks out), his fortune is wiped out, causing him and his sons to fear reprisals from organized crime. The Dings plunged to their death from the top of the stock exchange building. Surprisingly Ding survives and Bok keeps him in an asylum out of pity. The show, which is centered around the bustling stock market during the early 1990s, has been studied by international stock brokers for its peculiar effect on the global stock market trend. The effect, known as the Ding Hai Effect, is a hot topic amongst stock brokers in general. (wikipedia)