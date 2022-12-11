The Greek Islands: With Julia Bradbury

Not Available

The Greek Islands are loved by Brits – with three million flocking there every summer. Julia Bradbury has a special affinity with them as her mother is Greek, and that heritage has always been a big part of her life – yet despite enjoying her summer holidays on the islands she doesn’t know much about the real Greece. In this series she uncovers the hidden side of well-known islands like Corfu, Crete and Santorini as well as uncovering some lesser-known island gems like Symi, Thirassia and Skopelos, location for global smash Mamma Mia, island-hopping her way to her ultimate destination, Chios – the island of her heritage. She goes off the well-trodden tourist track to discover secret beaches, exquisite coves and unspoilt countryside, immersing herself in the islands’ age-old traditions and sampling some of the best food and drink they have to offer to provide a vivid and surprising insight into some of our most popular holiday destinations.